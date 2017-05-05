A Very Wet Start to the Weekend

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm both at the surface and aloft currently located over West Virginia will slowly ride north just up to the west of New England tonight, tomorrow and early Sunday. The storm will bring a periods of steady and at times heavy rain to Maine tonight and part of Saturday as the storm slowly rides northeast up to our west. The heaviest rain tonight and Saturday will likely fall over eastern half of Maine. Rainfall through Saturday evening will likely range between 1 and 2” over western and central parts of Maine, with 2 to 4” plus possible over much of Downeast Maine. The combination of the already wet ground and the expected heavy rainfall will likely lead to some flooding this weekend, with eastern parts of Maine the most likely area to see the rivers and streams overflow there banks. Sunday will still feature a few scattered showers, but there may also be a little sunshine from time to time and that should allow the temps away from the coastline to climb back up into the low to mid 60s. After a generally dry day Sunday a disturbance sliding north across Maine Sunday night will likely bring a period of steadier rain back to our region. The overall weather pattern looks rather unsettled much of next week as a big upper level storm wobbles around the Northeastern States and keeps the conditions cool and at times showery all across the Pine Tree State.

Tonight: Periods of rain, heavy at times, with a southeast breeze between 8 and 18 mph and low temps in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Breezy, with periods of rain, heaviest and steadiest from the Bangor Region on east, with a southeast to south breeze gusting to near 20 mph and high temps in the 50s to very low 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and high temps in 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with occasional showers likely, with high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun and cool, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist