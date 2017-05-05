35 Businesses Search for Qualified Employees at Central Maine Job Fair

35 businesses hiring in the Central Maine region handed out applications to prospective employees at a job fair in Waterville Friday.

As Maine’s working age force continues to shrink, large and small businesses are looking for qualified and reliable workers.

Job recruiters in health care, information technology, agriculture and more set up shop at the T & B Celebration Center.

Folks looking for entry level jobs, management positions or career changes chatted with employers about the skills they’re looking for.

“We hire anywhere from our entry level like tellers, to management positions, to our call center,” said Carolyn Voutier, TD Bank Job Recruiter.

“We try to plug everybody into our academic institutions. It’s a range from some of the largest employers in the state- the hospitals, down to mom and pop shops on Main Street. So we do a need-based assessment, which generally begins with the question, ‘what keeps you up at night?’ Workforce, workforce, workforce is at the top of that list,” said Garvan Donegan, Senior Economic Development Specialist, Central Maine Growth Council.

The event was hosted by the Central Maine Growth Council along with the Maine Department of Labor and Waterville Library.

Depending on outcomes from Friday’s event, similar job fairs could be on the way.