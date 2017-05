Wings & Wheels Open House Sunday

The Old Town Municipal Airport is hosting a Wings & Wheels Open House May 7th from 8am to 3pm.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a day of fun with cars, planes, and everything in between. You can bring your own aircraft, muscle and classic cars, and your family for beginners flights, scenic flights, spot landing contest, and so much more.

All proceeds go to the Maine Ace Camp. For more information, you can visit the Maine Ace Camp website.