Waterville Organization Opens New Adoption Office in Portland

A Waterville-based non profit is expanding its adoption services to a new office in Portland.

The Maine Childrens Home For Little Wanderers hopes adding that site will let them help families in southern Maine who are interested in adoption.

The satellite office is in the HopeGateWay Church on Forest Avenue.

It will be open on Thursdays or by appointment.

For more about their services visit mainechildrenshome.org.