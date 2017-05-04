Thickening Clouds, with Late Showers Friday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The ridge of high pressure that brought the bright sunshine to Maine today will slide off to our east tonight. As the high slides east a rather potent storm system currently developing over the Tennessee River Valley will begin to push clouds back into our region later tonight. Friday will likely start out dry, but the large storm to our southwest will slowly move northeast and cause showers to develop across the Pine Tree State later in the day from southwest to northeast. The storm will bring a period of steadier and at times heavier rain to Maine Friday night and part of Saturday as the storm slowly rides northeast up to our west. The heaviest rain Friday night and Saturday will likely fall over eastern parts of Maine. Rainfall later Friday and Saturday will likely range between 1 and 2” over western and central parts of Maine, with 2 to 4” possible over the Downeast Maine. The combination of already wet ground and the heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding this weekend. Sunday will likely still feature a few scattered showers, but there may also be a little sunshine from time to time and that should allow the temps away from the coastline to climb back up into the 60s.The overall weather pattern looks rather unsettled as we move not only through the weekend, but right through much of next week as a big upper level storm wobbles around the Northeastern States and keeps the conditions cool and at times showery all across our region.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a light south breeze and low temps in the 30s to near 40.

Friday: Thickening clouds, with rain likely developing from southwest to northeast later in the day and evening, with high temps in the 50s to near 60 and a southeast breeze increasing to 8 to 18 mph.

Saturday: Breezy, with periods of rain and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Monday: More clouds than sun and cool, with scattered showers and high temps in 50s.

Tuesday: Occasional showers likely, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist