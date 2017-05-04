Students Show Off Game Creations

It’s the culmination of a semester of work.

UMaine students spent three months creating games for their advanced computer course.

On Thursday, they demoed them.

Students say there are very few rules. They essentially have free reign over their games – a lot like life itself, they say.

“Debugging applies everywhere in life. I’m an engineer, I apply all the time the concepts I learn in this class about debugging, solving problems, about using creative thoughts to direct the outcome of something,” said UMaine junior Zechariah Palmeter who created his own VR game.

Students say it’s a relief to be done, but a huge accomplishment to have a working game people can play.