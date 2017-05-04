Sheriff: Deceased Meteorologist Would Have Been Charged For Sexual Assault

Meteorologist Tom Johnston, who committed suicide last month, was the suspect in a sexual assault in Newry, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnston worked as a meteorologist at WCSH.

Investigators said Johnston was the only suspect in the sexual assault that happened on April 1 after interviewing the victim and witnesses.

The police report said the victim woke up and found Johnston in her bed. She recognized him from television.

The Sheriff’s Department said Johnston quickly left the residence where the sexual assault occurred and was later reported missing.

His body was found in Auburn on April 6.

Authorities said Johnston did not leave any sort of suicide note, but texted someone an emoji of hands praying.

Investigators said the case is now closed.