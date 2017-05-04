WATCH LIVE

Poliquin Votes in Favor of New Health Plan

May 4, 201711:42 PM EDT
Local News

The U.S. House approved the republican health plan that would replace the Affordable Care Act.

It was a largely party line vote.

Democrats argue the bill does not include a guarantee for coverage of people with pre-existing conditions, but republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin says that’s not the case, “One of the primary reasons I will vote yes for this new proposed law is because it ensures that everybody has access to health insurance, including those with pre-existing conditions and those individuals will be able to purchase their coverage at the same lower cost as healthy individuals.”

Poliquin also says 93% of Mainers will not be affected by this new bill.

First district Representative Chellie Pingree voted against the bill, calling the plan reckless and saying it will harm millions of Americans.

