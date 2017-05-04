Poliquin Votes in Favor of New Health Plan

The U.S. House approved the republican health plan that would replace the Affordable Care Act.
It was a largely party line vote.
Democrats argue the bill does not include a guarantee for coverage of people with pre-existing conditions, but republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin says that’s not the case, “One of the primary reasons I will vote yes for this new proposed law is because it ensures that everybody has access to health insurance, including those with pre-existing conditions and those individuals will be able to purchase their coverage at the same lower cost as healthy individuals.”
Poliquin also says 93% of Mainers will not be affected by this new bill.
First district Representative Chellie Pingree voted against the bill, calling the plan reckless and saying it will harm millions of Americans.