Penobscot Bay YMCA Seeks Boat Donations

Have a boat you don’t use?

Consider donating it to help kids get to summer camp.

The Penobscot Bay YMCA is collecting new and old boats and other marine items for an auction.

Proceeds will be used for scholarships for young campers.

The fundraiser will take place June 10th.

If you have something you’d like to give away, call the Y and they’ll arrange to have someone pick it up.

To donate a boat or for more information, please contact Marcia Roberts, YMCA Development Director, at 207.236.3375 ext. 209 or e-mail her at [email protected].