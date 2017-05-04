New UMaine Journal Features Conservation Photography

There’s a couple that’s pushing to preserve part of Maine’s ecosystem – and they’re doing it without saying a word.

Lee Ann and Tom Szelog capture animals and landscapes in their photos, but it’s all for one cause: to make the proposed 3.2 million acre Maine Woods National Park a reality.

Their work just happens to be featured in the first issue of a UMaine student-run journal called Spire.

The journal’s content revolves around conservation and sustainability.

“How do we engage with these issues of conserving of the natural world around us or how do we navigate human interaction with the environment and the challenges that we face as a result of those?” said Spire’s editor-in-chief Kaitlyn Abrams.

“The wildlife has no voice, has no choice but we as humans do have a choice. And Tom and I use our voice along with the photographs to inspire and educate people,” said Lee Ann Szelog.

You can see the exhibit at the Hudson Museum at the Collins Center for the Arts on UMaine’s campus through June 30.

You can also learn more about Spire here.