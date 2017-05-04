Mount Desert Declared First Sanctuary Community in Maine

Mount Desert has made history.

The town voted 101 to 59 in favor of a resolution that declares the town a sanctuary community.

The Maine Municipal Association says this is the first resolution of its kind in Maine.

Sanctuary communities welcome everyone regardless of nationality.

The idea came about through a citizen’s petition from a group of local residents.

It’s in response to the Trump administration’s recent immigration policies.

Caroline Pryor, a chairperson of the Mount Desert School Board and David Feldman, a professor at College of the Atlantic, voted for it.

“So what this resolution does, it’s a statement of values for the town. And it also says that we want our local law enforcement to be spent on local issues,” said Feldman. “My sense was that there was an awful lot of support for the resolution as a whole, and even those who had reservations seemed supportive of the overall message.”

“It’s democracy at its best,” said Pryor. “The great thing is, you know, we were already a very welcoming community and it just seemed like a natural fit.”

The resolution says residents and visitors to the area will be safe regardless of their immigration status and that police will not enforce federal immigration law.

A similar resolution will be voted on at a town meeting in Bar Harbor next month.

MDI sees about 3-million visitors per year. A significant portion of them are foreign and the area gets hundreds of foreign seasonal workers.