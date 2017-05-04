Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Today looks like the pick of the week weather-wise, as a ridge of high pressure moves east across New England and brings mostly sunny skies to the Pine Tree State along with seasonable temps as highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Friday will likely start out dry, but a large upper level low will cause a surface storm to develop to our south. The combination of the upper level storm and the surface storm will likely bring periods of rain to much of the New England beginning later Friday and continuing through at least Saturday. The overall weather pattern looks rather unsettled as we move not only through the weekend, but right through much of next week as the big upper level storm wobbles around the Northeastern States and keeps the conditions cool and at times showery all across our region.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze becoming south at around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday: Thickening clouds, with rain likely developing from southwest to northeast later in the day and evening, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Breezy, with periods of rain and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday: More clouds than sun and cool, with scattered showers and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist