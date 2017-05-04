Mostly Sunny & Pleasant This Afternoon, Showers Return Friday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will dominate our forecast today, bringing us a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. As high pressure moves to our east tonight, clouds ahead of our next storm system will increase across the state. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for nighttime lows.

We get back into the gray and damp weather later Friday into the weekend. We’ll start with cloudy skies but dry conditions Friday morning. As we get into the afternoon, scattered showers will gradually spread from southwest to northeast across the state. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° for highs Friday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our west Friday night into Saturday. This will bring lots of moisture northward, in off the Atlantic, into the area resulting in periods of heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain looks like it will be focused along and east of I-95 where we could see between 1”-4” of rain by Saturday evening. Lighter amounts of rainfall can be expected to the north and west of I-95. With 1”-4” of rainfall possible, we’ll need to keep an eye on the flooding potential across the area as the ground is saturated and river levels running high. Low pressure will move northward through Quebec on Sunday keeping us under the clouds and chance for showers through the day. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will top off in the mid-50s to around 60°.The cloudy and showery weather will stick around for most of, if not all of, next week.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 58°-66°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s. Light south wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers developing. Highs between 50°-60°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW