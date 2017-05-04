May the 4th Be With You

Thursday is officially Star Wars Day, and Governor’s has been invaded by Darth Vader and his Storm Trooper.

The restaurant holds a family night every Thursday, and this week’s theme is, you guessed it, Star Wars.

Wait staff are all dressed in Star Wars themed shirts, and serving up some interesting treats.

Director of Marketing for Governor’s, Jason Clay, tells us, “We have our friends Darth Vader and Storm Trooper Number 2005 with us tonight and they’ll be taking pictures with kids, hanging out in the restaurant. We also have Star Wars themed desserts, yummy desserts. We have a bunch of crafts for the kids.”

May the 4th be with you.