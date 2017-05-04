Maine Teens Compete for Youth of the Year Title



Six Maine teens were in the running for Maine’s Youth of the Year title- the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive.

The finalists were invited to the Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta Thursday for a recognition ceremony.

Senate President Michael Thibodeau and Speaker of the House Sara Gideon joined family members and club officials in congratulating the nominees.

The winner receives a $5,000 college scholarship as well as a shot at the national title.

Nominees included teens from Waterville, Lewiston/ Auburn, Portland, and Gardiner.

“It’s a difficult decision for our judges but it’s a wonderful opportunity for all of these kids whether they win or not,” said Kathy Coster, Board Chair, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

The winner is chosen based on their leadership, community service, academic excellence and their dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.