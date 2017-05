Maine Poultry Connection Essay Contest

A program that connects kids with the joys of raising chickens is hosting an essay contest.

It’s open to boys and girls under 12.

The winner will be given a new coop, six young birds, a hen yard, a feeder, a water fountain, and a bag of feed a month.

Kids who want to enter should write an essay no longer than two hundred words, in their own handwriting, that explains why they think keeping chickens would benefit their family.

For details, check out the Maine Poultry Connection on Facebook.