Limestone Police Budget Discussed at Select Board Meeting

The Limestone Police Department was the big discussion topic at the select board.

The meeting was to inform the board about the referendum the town approved at their last meeting.

It says that the police budget would go to referendum, or traditional voting in the booths.

However, during the meeting the board decided to bring the topic to the floor during a regularly scheduled town meeting.

“We’ve taken away the 24 or 18 choice and it’s just going to be a dollar figure. Just like our other warrant articles with public works or recreation. All it says is what some the voters will choose for the ensuing year to fund the department and it will be a number. The dollar figure they chose was a dollar figure for the 24 hour police budget.” Says Limestone Town Manager, Fred Ventresco.

According to their Facebook page, the Limestone Police Department employs 2 full time officers, 10 part time officers, and a police chief.