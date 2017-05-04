LePage Administration Paid Over $358K On Private Lawyers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Records reviewed by The Associated Press show Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration has paid more than $385,000 to two private law firms since 2014.

LePage is suing Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills for abuse of power and claims her refusal to legally represent him has cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars.

His office has not disclosed the cost of his latest lawsuit.

Mills has discretion to represent LePage and her office authorizes his requests for outside counsel.

LePage asked to retain firm Consovoy McCarthy Park to represent him in his lawsuit against Mills.

The state’s risk management fund has paid over $160,000 to the firm. The governor’s contingency fund made payments to a Portland firm representing his administration in two other lawsuits.