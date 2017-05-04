Lawmakers Consider Statewide Teacher Contracts

Some Maine lawmakers are pushing for statewide teacher contracts.

A proposed bill would let the state bargain for a public school teacher contract rather than at the local level.

“We need to make sure that teachers that are required to do the same job across the state get equitable pay for the work they’re putting in,” said Rep. Matt Pouliot, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

Republican lawmakers in support of statewide teacher contracts say it would allow the state to surpass the 55% education funding threshold and put more money into the classroom.

The bill would free local superintendents and school boards from negotiating contracts and supporters say it would also provide an incentive for local taxpayers.

“I do believe it would save our property taxpayers some money, the whole district- I think it would work for us,” said Rudnicki.

Shelley Rudnicki is the School Board Chair for MSAD 49, which serves the students of Albion, Benton, Clinton, and Fairfield.

She supports the legislation personally, and does not speak on behalf of the board, but she does say increasing salaries and benefits for teachers in rural parts of the state would attract more employees.

“I’ve been told that 15 years ago, we would get a stack of applications. Now we don’t get that many,” said Rudnicki.

The Maine Education Association opposes the legislation. They say it strips away local control. They believe more affluent communities will still be able to pay their teachers more, so those pay discrepancies between large and small districts that this bill seeks to eliminate would still exist.

“I think what we have to be careful of is when we say everybody’s going to get paid the same amount of money, but if you have local money in your community, you can enhance that money by adding more in. That is not equitable, it isn’t across the board,” said Lois Kilby-Chesley, President of the MEA.

“The local district could decide to make a vote to do that if they chose to. But what we want to make sure is that salary benefits aren’t being used to negotiate other things within a budget at the local level, shortchanging teachers like it’s done for decades,” said Pouliot.

The MEA does support legislation to raise the minimum teacher salary in Maine from $30,000 to $40,000 a year.