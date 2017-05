Late Night Apartment Fire in Lewiston

Firefighters battled a late night fire on Spring Street in Lewiston.

A grandmother and her 1 year old grandchild smelled smoke and ran out of the 3 story building. No one was injured.

There was heavy smoke damage to the second and third floors.

According to officials, the fire started just before 11pm last night.

Spring Street was reopened after 6 a.m. this morning.

Officials are unsure of what caused the fire and are investigating.