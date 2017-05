Kombucha Making Workshop This Weekend

Ever wanted to learn how to make Kombucha, but didn’t know where to start?

Central Street Farmhouse is hosting a hands-on workshop where you can learn the entire process of making the naturally fizzy and healthy beverage. Visitors will learn why homemade drinks, like kombucha, are easy to make in your own kitchen.

The class is free and open to all. For more information, you can visit Central Street Farmhouse’s Facebook page.