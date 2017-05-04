Greenbush Woman Wins $500 Dollar Grocery Grab

Customers at Bell’s AIG in Orono typically take their time shopping for groceries. But Kelly Nason of Greenbush was in quite the rush to fill her cart. The good news? She had won 500 dollars worth of groceries from a charity raffle. The bad news? She only had five minutes to do so.

“At first I thought it was just a chance to win up to 500 dollars worth of groceries and then I found out it was actually running.”

The raffle was held by the Daughters of Isabella in Old Town. All the benefits go to help the local food pantry along with other charities. Janet LePage from the Daughters says the community respond was overwhelming.

“We made over two thousand dollars. We were hoping for a thousand so, I mean, we did very well. And that will go a long way towards helping our food pantry and the other charities that we support.”

When it was time to shop, the lucky winner took off down the aisles, frantically filling her cart as fast as she could.

Kelly’s strategy was to start with some of the pricey, yet practical items. So she started in the meat section and then went for some laundry detergent. But along the way, she did stop and grab some treats for her dog as well.

“I did stop by earlier in the week and check things out. Everybody said head right for the meat section and so I checked that out a knew I wanted some detergents and things like that.”

“She was very well prepared and that laundry detergent isn’t cheap,” said LePage. “I saw her load up on that too but she did good. She did very good.”

Kelly managed to fill up her cart quickly, and before her 5 minutes was up, she was on to a second one.

“She maxed it out, I’m totally impressed,” said Bell IGA store manager Bob Craft. “I was worried that she wouldn’t get the 500 dollars in time but she absolutely did.”

“I was good for the first cart and once I dropped that cart off, it kind of went out from there,” said Kelly. “I just had no idea where I was going or what I was looking for.”

While it feels good knowing she won’t have to go shopping for awhile, Kelly says she’s happy knowing that it was all for a good cause.

“I feel very fortunate for the opportunity to do it. I think it’s great.”