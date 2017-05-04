Gardiner Man Accused of Killing Father Ruled Competent to Stand Trial

A judge says a Gardiner man accused of killing and dismembering his father three years ago is competent to stand trial.

The judge issued a ruling in the case of Leroy Smith III early this week, after a competency hearing in February.

Smith has been on court-mandated anti-psychotic medications for more than a year.

The judge determined that’s worked well enough for Smith to be mentally fit for a murder trial.

Smith says he killed his father in their apartment in 2014 out of self defense.

The body of Leroy Smith, Senior, was found in a wooded area in Richmond.

We’re told it’s now up to lawyers and the judge to meet and schedule the trial.