Former UMaine QB Collins Gets Rookie Camp Shot With Buffalo Bills

Former starting quarterback Dan Collins is getting to try out for the Buffalo Bills. According to UMaine it’s a rookie camp, one day give it all you got sort of thing, coming up may 11th. Collins has been with the Black Bears since 2012. After red-shirting a season, he played in games during the next 4 years. Collins was in all 11 games this past fall, throwing for almost 24 hundred yards, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.