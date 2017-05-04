Fire Training Will Disrupt Traffic Saturday in South Thomaston

A training exercise for firefighters will disrupt traffic Saturday in South Thomaston.

Several departments will be conducting live fire training on Spruce Head Road starting at 7 that morning.

Traffic that’s coming from Elm, Westbrook Street or Dublin Road will be detoured.

Only people heading to the Stump Dump or that live in that immediate area will be allowed through.

Traffic coming from Spruce Head will be down to one lane.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible as this will be an all day event.