Dedham Shed Destroyed in Fire

A shed in Dedham was destroyed following fire.

The structure was located on Fitts Mountain Road.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire.

Construction on the road made it more difficult for crews to respond.

“Fortunately, I know the contractor that’s working,” said Craig Shane, Fire Chief of Dedham Lucerne. “Made him a phone call, he moved a couple trucks and moved the excavator all the way. But yeah, it’s a remote area so limited access.

No one was in the shed at the time of the fire.