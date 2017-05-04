College Students Combatting Addiction-Fueled Animal Abuse

Animal abuse is on the rise, and experts say the culprits are people you might not expect-opiate addicts.

“People have found a loophole and what’s happening is people are abusing their pets to go to the vet’s office and get the drugs and then use the drugs for their own habit,” said Stacey Coventry of the Bangor Humane Society

Coventry says that abuse can run the gamut.

“What’s happening is any level of abuse. Everything’s on the table, I guess if you’re driven by a drug habit,” said Coventry.

It’s a trend business law students from Eastern Maine Community College are hoping to change, by beefing up Maine law. They’re submitting their proposal to the legislature.

“So a lot of the revisions had to do about putting penalties in place. If your animal is in pain and you deprive them of that medication, there should be consequences. There should be jail time, there should be hefty fines,” said Jacob Grandmaison, a second-year business student at EMCC.

“These students and the humane society would like to see the law changed to classify abused animals as victims, not property.”

“And make it so it’s treated just the same as if you harmed your own child,” said Grandmaison.

Maine does have an animal abuse registry.

“But there are very few names on that registry right now, because you need to be convicted to be on the registry,” said Coventry, who says part of the reason for the lack of convictions is that animals are considered property. “So there might be a negotiation of you’re going to pay a fine instead of being convicted as animal abuse. It may also be a negotiation of saying if you’re willing to give up your animal so we can find this animal a new home, we won’t slap you with some sort of major criminal charge.”

It’s an issue that hits home for students like Nicole Carbisiero, who’s a dog owner herself.

“It makes me sick. It’s really disheartening to see that people can actually inflict pain on their pet so they can use drugs. Obviously people are not in their right minds when they’re doing that so something needs to be put in place that says you can’t do that and if you do you will see the consequences,” said Carbisiero, a second-year business student.

“One animal that comes through our doors that has been abused and neglected is too much. So if we can make that zero, I think that’s a good goal.”