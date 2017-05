City Forest Clean-up Sponsored by Rotary Club

On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Bangor will team up with city officials to clean up the City Forest.

If you’d like to help, you’re asked to meet at Tripp Dr. off Stillwater Ave. at 9:00 Saturday morning.

It is a family-friendly event.

Volunteers are urged to wear long pants and appropriate footwear.

All clean up tools will be provided.