Central Maine Job Fair this Friday

Central Maine Growth Council is hosting a job fair this Friday at 6 Jefferson Street, in Waterville.

The job fair starts at 8am and ends at 11:30 am.

There will be a wide variety of industries at the fair, including Information Technology (IT) to Healthcare. The fair is free for everyone.

For more information, you can visit the Central Maine Growth Council’s website at centralmaine.org, or call them at 680-7300.