Bangor Raceway set to Open Saturday

Harness racing opens at Bangor Raceway on Saturday. It’s “Derby Day” and the track has big plans again this year. Saturday will begin with live racing at 2:30 P.M. with a card of eight races.

Under the grandstand there will be tv’s available for those that want to watch the Kentucky Derby. There are prizes for the best hat and attire.

The beginning of the racing season is always a struggle with fewer horses qualified and ready to race.

Younger horses will soon be ready to race and horses will come from Canada. But next Monday will be tough to fill the race card.