70th Annual Spring Plant Sale This Weekend At Union Fairgrounds

A spring plant sale this weekend in Union marks the 70th year of the event.

It’s put on by the Knox Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District.

They’ll be at the Union Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 til 2 and again on Sunday from 10 til 1.

From plants to birdfeeders to picnic tables, it’s cash and carry.

Click here for more info and a catalog.