Winslow Poultry Vaccine Manufacturer Opens Site for Customizable Products

A poultry vaccine maker in Winslow just got bigger.

Elanco officially opened its doors Thursday to a new facility dedicated to solely creating customizable vaccines for the poultry industry.

These vaccines will help in the prevention of unique diseases and food safety problems.

Company officials say the poultry industry needs solutions that go beyond a one size fits all approach.

They say these autogenous vaccines will provide poultry providers protection that’s unique to their operations.

“So what you’re going to do is go out and get that specific pathogen, bring it into the facility, you’re going to purify it and produce a vaccine that’s specific to that farm. A lot of times we have commercial vaccines that we hope to cover 75-85% of the challenges out there, but there are certain challenges that the commercial vaccine doesn’t cover,” said Tim Hopson, District Sales Manager, Elanco.

Elanco currently provides 120 full-time jobs in Central Maine.