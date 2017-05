Two People Rescued From Penobscot River in Hampden

Two men had to be rescued from the Penobscot River after their boat capsized.

A kayaker passing by saw two men in the water around 1 this afternoon and went to Hughes Brothers to report it.

Folks from Hamlin Marine saw the two men floating by and took a boat out to help them.

Both were wearing lifejackets.

Officials say quick thinking from Hamlin Marine led to an easier rescue.

Both men were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

No word on their condition.