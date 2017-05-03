Two Men Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Penobscot River

Two men had to be rescued from the Penobscot River after their boat capsized.

A kayaker passing by saw two men in the water around one this afternoon and went to Hughes Brothers to report it.

Folks from Hamlin Marine saw the two men floating by and took a boat out to help them.

Both were wearing life jackets.

Officials say quick thinking from Hamlin Marine led to an easier rescue.

“Having Hamlin Marine on scene and having a boat available to us, we were able to get resources into the water as soon as possible,” said Lt. Jared Lebarnes of the Hampden Fire Department. “And that also allowed Bangor to be our backup in case it was needed and they were able to head down from their location quickly.”

Both men were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

No word on their condition.