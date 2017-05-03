WATCH LIVE

The Results are In: Should Business Owners who Post Signs Declaring Gun-Free Zones be Held Responsible for the Safety of their Patrons if a Violent Altercation were to Occur?

May 3, 20173:34 AM EDT
Features, Question of the Day
The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:
 
Should business owners who post signs declaring gun free zones be held responsible for the safety of their patrons if a violent altercation were to occur?
 
RESULTS:
 
YES: 59% (462 VOTES)
 
NO: 41% (316 VOTES)
 
TOTAL VOTES: 778 votes
 
