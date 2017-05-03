The Center Theatre Presents: Rogers & Hammerstein Cinderella

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Transport a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true. Adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, the hearts of children and adults alike will soar when the slipper fits.

The musical performs Friday May 5th at 7pm, May 6th at 2 and 7pm, and May 7th at 2 pm, with a chance to dance with Cinderella and Prince Charming at the Cinderella Tea Party 11 am and 11:45 am on Sunday. The musical will also perform on May 13th at 2 and 7 pm.

To purchase tickets: at the box office, by phone at 564-8943, or online at centertheatre.org/buy-tickets; just click on the view show calendar.