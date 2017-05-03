Talks Continue On Offshore Wind Project

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Legislators in Maine are reviewing arguments on a bill aimed at moving a wind energy project.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pY4HQh) that testimony on the University of Maine’s offshore wind turbines was heard Tuesday. The proposed project is slated to operate about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away from Monhegan Island but would be moved farther offshore under the bill.

Supporters say the project’s underwater cables would destroy lobster habitat and that they were misled about the size of the project.

Opponents of the legislation say the location of the twin turbines was carefully considered and received support from the legislature. Maine Aqua Ventus, the university’s partner, says the bill would kill the project.

Opponents outnumbered supporters at the hearing.

The energy committee will review the project and make a decision.

