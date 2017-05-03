Steps for Souls: Suicide Awareness Walk

In today’s Healthy Start, we spoke with Bangor High School Student, and host, of the Steps for Souls Suicide Awareness Walk. The walk was created in light of recent events that have hit the high school hard. The walk will feature brief speeches, a performance by Bangor High School students, as well as share ways to help in the community and get more information on suicide in Maine.

The walk is open to EVERYONE. Walk by yourself, with family, friends, coworkers, teams, organizations, clubs, it doesn’t matter. NO REGISTRATION needed- everyone is welcome. The walk will be non profit, but any donations will go into a scholarship fund for a chosen student who goes out of their way to help others & continuously promotes suicide awareness in the community.

For more information, you can visit the Steps for Souls Facebook page at facebook.com/events/394093070949497/