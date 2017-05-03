Robinson Ballet to Perform ‘Where the Wild Things Are’

Robinson Ballet dancers will will perform in Where The Wild Things Are. The performance is inspired by Maurice Sendaks 1963 childrens book of the same name. The story will follow Maxs fit of fury, her epic journey to where the wild things live and back home again to find a warm supper.

This high energy performance is great for the whole family!

The ballet will take place at the Brewer Performing Arts Center Saturday, May 6th at 3pm. To purchase tickets, you can visit brownpapertickets.com/event/2907083