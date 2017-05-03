Proposed Bill Would Increase Starting Pay For Teachers

Maine teachers were scheduled to testify at the state house Wednesday to support a new bill raising the starting teacher salary to $40,000.

Maine has the 41st lowest teacher salary in the country according to the Maine Education Association.

“Teachers understand when they enter the profession they won’t strike it rich,” MEA President Lois Kilby-Chesley said in a statement. “People become teachers because teaching is a calling. But, that calling shouldn’t be an excuse to pay teachers an unfair salary. In order to attract and retain the best quality teachers for our students we as a state need to step up and let educators know they are respected, and that comes with increasing the starting teacher salary.”

In addition to raising the starting salary, the bill would also increase standards for people looking to become teachers. Teaching students would have to have more hands-on training in the classroom