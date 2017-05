Police Searching After Lewiston Man’s Car Found in Union

Knox County deputies are searching for a Lewiston man whose vehicle was found in Union last night.

They say they found Kevin Mitchell’s car on Mt. Pleasant Road.

The 44-year-old Mitchell was reported missing by his wife on Saturday.

Authorities say Mitchell has ties to Knox County.

There is concern for his safety and police ask anyone who may have seen him to call 593-9132.