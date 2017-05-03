Maine-Made Products on Display at International Trade Center

Maine-made products set to hit global market were on display yesterday in Portland.

Six companies were chosen by the Maine International Trade Center, ranging from “Amp Fins” swim fins for knee amputees, to the “Wild Card” one ounce knife by Zootility Tools.

The products show Maine can be a major player in the global marketplace.

“Maine’s just got a lot of ingenuity, has a lot of design, and so how do we get this message out to the world.” Says Janine Cary of the Maine International Trade Center.

The top product will be chosen at the “Trade Day” new products global showcase taking place in Bangor on May 25th.