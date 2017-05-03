Maine Groups To Receive $1.5M For Opioid Addiction Treatment

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Maine Health Access Foundation is giving out $1.5 million in grants for the treatment of opioid addiction in the state.

The foundation says 10 organizations will receive funding, and the recipients will be announced on Wednesday. It says the money will help the organizations build capacity for treatment in primary care settings for people who are either medically underserved or uninsured.

Drug overdoses killed 378 people in Maine last year, and 313 of those were opioid-related. The foundation says one way to curb the problem could be more local treatment options for people with substance abuse disorders.