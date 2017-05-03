Maine Drivers Ranked Better than Most, A New Report Says

A new report finds Mainers drive better than most Americans.

Everdrive, a safe driving app that measures several factors while on the road, ranked Maine 18th in its safe driving report for this year.

The app uses a phone’s technology to figure out if a driver has a phone in his or her hand, is speeding, accelerates too fast, breaks too fast, or makes a hard turn.

According to the report, 38% of Mainers drove while on the phone or using a phone, while 43% of drivers sped.

Maine achieved the top score nationwide for turning.

The report lists Montana as having the best drivers and Rhode Island as having the worst.

Fellow New England States Connecticut and New Hampshire ranked in the bottom five, at 49th and 46th respectively, with Massachusetts placing at 45th.