Little Brighter and Milder Today

Our Wednesday will be a bit brighter but a scattered shower or two may still pop-up as a weak cold front crosses New England, with the bulk of the showers in Maine falling north and west of the Bangor Region. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weather-wise as high pressure moves across our region and brings more sun than clouds to the Pine Tree State along with near seasonable temps as highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Friday will likely start out dry, but a large upper level low will cause a surface storm to develop to our south. The combination of the upper level storm and the surface storm will likely bring wind and rain to much of the New England beginning later Friday and continuing through at least Saturday. The overall weather pattern looks rather unsettled as we move not only through the weekend, but right through much of next week as a big upper level storm wobbles around the Northeastern States.

Today: Variably cloudy, with a westerly breeze between 10 and 18 mph and a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the 50s to very low 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with rain likely developing later in the day or at night, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Blustery, with periods of rain and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist