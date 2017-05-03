EMMC Opens Modernized Cardiovascular Service Area

Eastern Maine Medical Center is opening a new patient care area.

The first floor of the recently built Penobscot Pavilion will be used for Modernized Cardiovascular Services.

38 intervention preparation bays have been added as well as three nuclear imaging cameras.

Folks there say the new area will help improve patient care and make it easier to obtain,

“Geographically, we are serving two thirds of the entire state of Maine,” explained Assistant Nurse Manager Erica Parker. “So for our patient population, they’re driving four hours. They can come to one location that they are getting services across all of these departments but they just have to come to one area.”

The new area will start taking patients on Monday.