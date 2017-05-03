EMCC Students and Bangor Habitat for Humanity Partner to Build Home for Family

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor has worked in partnership with volunteers and low-income families since 1989 to build homes in the local community.

And a unique partnership with Eastern Maine Community College’s Building Construction Technology Program is providing students hands-on experience and an affordable workforce for Habitat for Humanity.

Lynn Hempen, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor says, “They framed it. They put in the flooring. They built the entire interior. So, we didn’t have to hire a lot of outside help. They did an amazing job.”

Walter Knox, Faculty for the Electrician’s Program at EMCC says, “As an instructor, we basically just guided them. So, 100 percent students once the foundation was in. When you actually get them out on a job site, you can actually see that they can apply their training to what is actually going to be happening in the real world.”

Faculty say building the home is also an opportunity for students to serve their community.

Knox says, “As an instructor it’s nice to see your students go out and succeed and it’s nice to be able to do something that helps the community. And it’s nice on the dedication day to be able to see the homeowner be able to take the keys to their brand new home.”

This home went to a woman who the folks from Habitat say truly deserves it.

Hempen says, “Holly is a single mom with a son in high school and they are life long Mainers. Holly has worked very hard to pull herself up by the bootstraps and the family selection committee was very impressed by her readiness for home ownership.”

Holly Young says she can’t wait to spend time with her family in her new home.

Young says, “We’re so excited for this opportunity to own our own home, nothing we ever thought possible. I’m so thankful that I will be able to have time with my family and friends whenever I want. I’m just so grateful to Habitat and all the numerous volunteers that shared their time, dedication and hard work and the love they put into this home for us.”