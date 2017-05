Donation to Lifeflight from Camden National

Camden National Bank has made a large donation to help out Lifeflight of Maine’s annual summer fundraiser.

The bank gave $10,000 to support the Islesboro crossing for Lifeflight, an open water swim across Penobscot Bay that’s held in August.

Lifeflight operates three helicopters and an airplane, and is fundraising to buy two new replacement helicopters equipped with cutting edge medical technology.