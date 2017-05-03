Community Service Shines Bright at Maine Day



As the spring semester comes to an end, UMaine students are taking a break from the classroom and giving back to the community.

The school’s annual Maine Day is filled with service projects and community clean-ups. We tagged along.

“Welcome to Maine Day!”

In 1935, University of Maine President Arthur Hauck created Maine Day, a day set aside for “spring clean-up” on campus.

“We are spreading manure and some mulch in hopes to make Orono more beautiful.”

While a lot has changed since then, the school’s commitment to service has not.

“So we decided, let’s go for 100,000 meals.”

Samuel Borer was one of hundreds of students to fill the Memorial Gym, preparing meals for The Hungry 100K.

107,000 meals were packed and shipped out to food pantries and schools across Maine.

“Which is the most in Maine’s history. It’s also the most ever by a university. We are really ecstatic about it, we’re really proud. It really brings the community together to fight food insecurity in Maine.”

On the other side of campus, students are going bald for a good cause.

“We are shaving heads for St. Baldrick’s.”

That organization raises money for childhood cancer research.

“It must be so terrifying to be so young and be told you have such short of a time left.”

Maddie Smith is a Bates College Student, but drove all the way to Orono to take part.

“Feels pretty good.”

The woman helping students to shed some of those locks, Ginny Trimmer.

This is the second year she’s been involved. It’s a cause that hits close to home.

“I’ve been battling cancer for a year. I’m in chemo right now. I couldn’t imagine being a parent of a child that is battling this, so I do know the struggles.”

Students raised more than $14,000 for St. Baldricks, capping off a successful day of service for the state of Maine.