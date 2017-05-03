Colby College Breaks Ground on Mixed-Development Site in Downtown Waterville

Colby College broke ground on its new mixed-use development in downtown Waterville Wednesday.

The 100,000 square foot facility on Main Street is expected to be completed by September of next year.

Waterville’s mayor joined Colby College officials and community organizations for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The building will primarily serve as a dormitory for Colby College students but will also feature several community amenities.

“We’re going to have 200 students living here. We’re going to have faculty and staff living here as well who will be shopping on this street, living on this street, bringing a lot of energy to it. There’ll be new retail and a new civic engagement space to help support the nonprofits throughout Waterville,” said David Greene, President of Colby College.

“For us, I think it’s really going to allow students to be downtown and really be part of the vibrancy of what’s coming here and what already exists. I think it’s going to be great for students to be able to not just be a part of the nightlife or getting dinner, but I think it’s going to really help with the direct interpersonal interactions that happen,” said Matt Hawkins, President of the Colby College Student Body.

Colby Colllege is also behind other construction projects along Main Street.

A 42-room hotel is in the mix, and renovations are nearly complete on the historic bank turned software-consulting firm right across the street from the mixed-use development site.